SLSD constructing 'pride walls' to connect the old to the new

The Southwest Local School District invites you to leave your mark on the design of the new school facilities by joining the Pride Wall committee.

Each of the three new elementary schools will have a Pride Wall, along with the new middle school and the renovated high school. The Pride Walls will be the centerpiece of the new schools, serving as a historical marker to preserve the memories of the current buildings and honor the roots of the communities they serve.

The project is open ended, and the canvas is blank. The committee will be facilitated by Jenny Gallow from architecture firm SHP, but the final direction and design will be determined by the committee. Initially, the committee is seeking photos to document the people and events that shaped the schools through the decades.

The first meeting of the Pride Wall committee will take place on Wednesday, March 20, at 7 p.m. in the Harrison High School Media Center. Everyone is welcome – alumni, former staff members, parents, and the community. For more information, please contact Mike Morris, Director of Facilities and Communication, at mike.morris@southwestschools.org; or John Hamstra, Superintendent, at john.hamstra@southwestschools.org.