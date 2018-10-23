Reporter encourages you to visit at Coffee Peddlar

Harrison Press Staff Reporter Sydney Murray will hold office hours at the Coffee Peddlar in downtown Harrison starting Monday, Oct. 29.

Feel free to stop by and talk about any issues or news in the community, or just to grab a cup of coffee and chat!

Murray will be waiting for you at the Peddlar, 112 Harrison Ave., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, but keep in mind she may have to exit unexpectedly to cover breaking news and events.

“If you can’t make office hours, always feel free to email me at smurray@registerpublications.com. I’m excited to meet more residents of the community, and learn more about what’s happening around town,” said Murray.

But you can call her Sydney.