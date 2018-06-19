Nominate movers and shakers of Indiana history

The Indiana Historical Society is issuing a call for award nominations ahead of its annual Founders Day celebrations.

The awards recognize deserving teachers, historians and organizations who bring awareness to and express appreciation for Indiana’s history on local, regional and statewide levels. New this year, an additional award will recognize an outstanding collaborative history-based project.

Nominations must be postmarked no later than Friday, July 13, 2018. The award nomination and instructions packet is available online at www.indianahistory.org/awards or by calling IHS at 1-317-232-1888. The 2018 honorees will be recognized at the annual Founders Day Dinner Monday, Nov. 5.

IHS seeks nominations for the following awards:

Caleb Mills Indiana History Teacher of the Year: IHS awards this honor to a U.S. or Indiana history teacher (4th through 12th grades) who is recognized by his or her colleagues as making a significant contribution to the understanding of these two fields.

Dorothy Riker Hoosier Historian Award: IHS awards this honor to a historian who has made distinguished contributions to the field of historical scholarship and/or the affairs and activities of IHS.

Eli Lilly Lifetime Achievement Award: IHS awards this honor to an individual who has made extraordinary contributions, over an extended period of time, to the field of history and/or the affairs and activities of IHS.

Hubert Hawkins History Award: IHS awards this honor to a local historian for distinguished service during his/her career in local history.

Willard C. Heiss Family History/Genealogy Award: IHS presents this award to a family historian for distinguished service/career in Indiana family history, including presentations such as articles in THG: Connections, use of materials and preservation.

Outstanding Historical Organization Award: IHS presents this award to a local or county historical society, organization or site in Indiana for remarkable public services and programs in its community.

Indiana History Outstanding Event or Project Award: IHS presents this award to an organization for an exceptional educational event or history project implemented during the past year, either one-time or ongoing, which relates to that organization’s mission. Examples include reenactments, publications, innovative media usage, exceptional teacher training, and displays or exhibitions.

NEW! Outstanding Collaborative Project Award: New this year, IHS will recognize an exceptional project, implemented during the past year, by a historical/heritage organization and one or more partners. Projects must be history-based, either one-time or ongoing. Special consideration will be given to projects that share county or regional history.