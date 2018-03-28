Meet and greet will brim with food, fun, song, and chatter

Our Old Friends & Bright Beginnings monthly luncheons begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 5, at Dearborn Hills United Methodist Church.

There is a special program in store. One of Dearborn Hills United Methodist’s most devoted and knowledgeable parishioner, Irene Estes, will lead the devotional, followed by Snikkers & Peanuts’ homemade lasagna, plus all the sides as well as angel food cake and pies.

The sanctuary will be taken over by The Harrison Senior Chorus under the direction of Betty Gulley and Barb Kessler. They will perform Ol’ time religious and patriotic songs, which they have sung throughout the year at about 25 programs.

The Harrison Senior Chorus promises to lift your spirits. Also welcome busy coordinators Carol and Ed Smith. They handle everything behind the scenes, including decorations, supplies, and all things that “work” like big coffee urns.

Ed will man the door as you come in. He will ask you for your place of residency in an effort to match up folks who might need transportation or companionship.

Your reservation and $10 will be appreciated by Sunday, April 1. Call luncheon leader Shirley Greene at 1-812-637-0044, or the office at Dearborn Hills United Methodist Church, 1-812-637-3993, to make your reservation.

Mary Beth or Ruth are taking calls and special requests.