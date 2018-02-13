Making the Grade 2-14-18

Chelsea McElroy, Harrison, has ben named to the President’s List for the 2017 fall semester at the University of Alabama. McElroy maintained an academic record of 3.5 or above.

Kristen Stueve, has been named to the President’s List for the 2017 fall semester at the University of Alabama. Stueve maintained an academic record of 3.5 or above.

Ethan Porter of Harrison made the University of Dayton fall 2017 dean’s list, which honors undergraduate students achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.