LOTS ’ O POTS

Shaker Farms Garden Club members got together to decorate their Beautify Harrison Pots for the Holiday Season on Tuesday morning November 20 at Lohman’s Greenhouse. Members cut greens from their yards in addition to collecting white pine that was brought down by the recent ice storm. Home Depot donated scrap evergreens boughs and the club purchased a box of mixed greens to add color and variety to the pots.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Harrison%20PressID505/