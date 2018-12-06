U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Jackson Budke graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Budke is the son of Trey Budke of Batavia, Ohio, and Sharon Budke of Cincinnati, Ohio. He is a 2016 graduate of Taylor High School, Cleves, Ohio.