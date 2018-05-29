Great Parks offers rehab golf to veterans, active duty

Great Parks will provide rehabilitation and assimilation through the PGA HOPE program for a third year.

Active military and veterans are invited to participate on Saturdays through June 16 from 3-5 p.m. at Meadow Links & Golf Academy in Winton Woods. The season wraps up with a tournament on June 23.

The free, eight-week program is open to male and female active duty personnel and veterans. Each session is lead by Great Parks’ PGA professionals who provide instruction and golf fundamentals. Golf equipment, such as Solo Rider adaptive golf carts, are available.

Last year, nearly 50 veterans participated. More information and registration: www.greatparks.org/golf/pgahope.