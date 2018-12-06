Around Town

Friday, June 15

Friday Family

Movie Night

The first Friday Family Movie Night at the Harrison Community Center will feature Paddington 2. Attendees should bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on. Snow cones, pizza, orange drinks, and popcorn will be available for free. Coolers and alcohol are not permitted on the premises.

Saturday, June 16

River Sweep

There are two opportunities to gather your family, friends, and group to help the community and environment during the annual River Sweep trash clean-up Saturday, June 16.

The first River Sweep clean-up will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Lesko Park in Aurora (off of Hwy 56 along the Ohio River). The second clean-up will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 28483 Barber Road, West Harrison (off Hwy 46 near US 52 intersection).

Each volunteer will receive a 2018 River Sweep T-shirt and provided with water, trash bags and gloves.

For information or to register, see Upcoming Events at www.dearborncountywatersheds.org or contact Heather Wirth at: 1-812-926-2406, ext. 107 or heather.wirth@in.nacdnet.net RSVP’s are appreciated by Thursday, June 14.

Sunday, June 17

All you can eat

All You Can Eat 8 a.m. until noon at American Legion Post No. 199, at 10700 Campbell Road, Harrison. Eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, pancakes, coffee, milk, juice, biscuits, gravy and more. $8 per adult; $5 for kids 12 and under.

Best breakfast in town.

Monday, June 18

Trace German

Genealogy

Do you have German ancestors? Shifting borders and wars caused many people to leave Germany through the years. But don’t let these challenges stop you from researching those ancestors. Join the North Dearborn Branch Library, West Harrison, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 18.

Wednesday, June 20

Edible Natives

Learn about foraging, the practice if harvesting edible wild plants at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at North Dearborn Library Branch, West Harrison. Limited seating. Please register. Presented by Dearborn County Soil and Water Conservation District and Dearborn County Purdue Extension Master Gardeners. 1-812-637-0777.

Thursday, June 21

Crosby program

Crosby Township Historical Society meeting and program at 7:30 p.m. Program by Steven Rolfes based on his book Cincinnati Courthouse Riot. The 1884 tragedy went on for three days before order was restored. Meet at the Crosby Community Center, 8910 Willey Road, Crosby Township. Call 513-367-9671 for more information.

Saturday, June 23

Pops In The Park

Get the lawn chairs and blankets ready because the Pops are back! Cincinnati Pops in the Park is presented by Great Parks Forever. The free concert at Miami Whitewater Forest is Saturday, June 23 at 8:15 p.m.

Ongoing

Bike and Jeep Sundays have begun at Cabana on the Whitewater, Harrison VFW Post 7570, 9160 Lawrenceburg Road, Harrison. Cabana opens at 1 p.m.

■■■

Harrison Historical Society Museum, 115 N. Walnut St., Harrison, is open the second and fourth Thursdays monthly from 1-3 p.m. The historic Looker Home, 10580 Marvin Road, Harrison, is open the fourth Saturday May through October from 2-4 p.m.