Around Town

Thursday, June 7

Old Friends meet

Old Friends & Bright Beginnings will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Dearborn Hills United Methodist Church in Bright. Special devotional leader, Irene Estes, will sing all God’s Praises. Doug Morgan, professional country and gospel singer, also will perform. He sings with a local band called The Cavaliers and is a regular at Renfro Valley. Snikkers & Peanuts adds a delicious lunch of BBQ pork, green beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw and strawberry-rhubarb pie. You may reserve you place through the church office at 812-637-3993, or pay at the door. We appreciate your donation of $10 for great food and good company.

Sunday, June 10

Pet Festival

The Pet Festival Sunday, June 10, is slated for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Harrison Community Center.

1 p.m. Opening and the Pet Parade. No snakes and no horses

2 p.m. No Bones About It. Dog training and education

3 p.m 4H Dog Program

4 p.m. Hamilton County K-9 and Aurora K-9 partner exhibition

6 p.m. Recognition and Announcements.

Booth commitments from:

Harrison Fire Department

Community Quilt Connection,Inc.

No Bones About It

Face Painting

Rock Painting

Girl Scouts baked goods and water

The Divine Canine

Hydrant painting judging

Gabbards

Bull Dog Rescue

PetValu

Tuesday, June 12

Memory Cafe

Starting in June, the Harrison Branch Library will host a monthly Memory Café, which is a welcoming place for people with Alzheimer’s or dementia and their care partners. There will be an opportunity to socialize and enjoy music, games or other fun activities. Activities vary each month. Join the group at 10:30 a.m. Registration is recommended and available by calling 513-369-4442, or by visiting cincinnatilibrary.evanced.info/signup.

■■■

Star Wars Family Fun Night at the Harrison Branch Library. Meet members of the 501st Ohio Garrison Star Wars costuming group, and participate in a whole galaxy of fun activities starting at 6 p.m. Remember to wear your costumes! Registration is required by calling 513-369-4442 or by visiting cincinnatilibrary.evanced.info/signup. Recommended for ages 6-12 with a caregiver, but other Star Wars fans are welcome.

Thursday, June 14

Jurassic Library

You’re trapped in the library and it’s full of dangerous dinosaurs! Can you find everything you need to survive long enough to escape from the library unscathed? Join us on Thursday, June 14, at 6 p.m. to find out. Registration is available by calling 513-369-4442 or by visiting cincinnatilibrary.evanced.info/signup, but not required. Grades 6-12 only.

Sunday, June 17

All you can eat

All You Can Eat 8 a.m. until noon at American Legion Post No. 199, at 10700 Campbell Road, Harrison. Eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, pancakes, coffee, milk, juice, biscuits, gravy and more. $8 per adult; $5 for kids 12 and under. Best breakfast in town.

Thursday, June 21

Crosby program

Crosby Township Historical Society meeting and program at 7:30 p.m. Program by Steven Rolfes based on his book Cincinnati Courthouse Riot. The 1884 tragedy went on for three days before order was restored. Meet at the Crosby Community Center, 8910 Willey Road, Crosby Township. Call 513-367-9671 for more information.

Ongoing

Bike and Jeep Sundays have begun at Cabana on the Whitewater, Harrison VFW Post 7570, 9160 Lawrenceburg Road, Harrison. Cabana opens at 1 p.m.

■■■

Harrison Historical Society Museum, 115 N. Walnut St., Harrison, is open the second and fourth Thursdays monthly from 1-3 p.m. The historic Looker Home, 10580 Marvin Road, Harrison, is open the fourth Saturday May through October from 2-4 p.m.