Around Town

Saturday, June 2

Strawberry Social

Macedonia Church annual Strawberry Social. Hot sandwiches, salads, strawberries, and homemade ice cream from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Carryout available. The church is at Okeana-Drewersburg and California roads in Morgan Township, Okeana. Call 513-738-2153.

■■■

Chicken dinner

St. Leon American Legion from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Carryout avalable.

Monday, June 4

Singing the Blues

Kids, join members of the Cincy Blues Society at 2 p.m. to hear some tunes and learn about how the Blues evolved. Registration is required by calling 513-369-4442 or by visiting cincinnatilibrary.evanced.info/signup if you wish to attend. Ages 12 and under with a caregiver.

Thursday, June 7

Old Friends meet

Old Friends & Bright Beginnings will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Dearborn Hills United Methodist Church in Bright. Special devotional leader, Irene Estes, will sing all God’s Praises. Doug Morgan, professional country and gospel singer, also will perform. He sings with a local band called The Cavaliers and is a regular at Renfro Valley. Snikkers & Peanuts adds a delicious lunch of BBQ pork, green beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw and strawberry-rhubarb pie. You may reserve you place through the church office at 812-637-3993, or pay at the door. We appreciate your donation of $10 for great food and good company.

Tuesday, June 12

Memory Cafe

Starting in June, the Harrison Branch Library will host a monthly Memory Café, which is a welcoming place for people with Alzheimer’s or dementia and their care partners. There will be an opportunity to socialize and enjoy music, games or other fun activities. Activities vary each month. Join the group at 10:30 a.m. Registration is recommended and available by calling 513-369-4442, or by visiting cincinnatilibrary.evanced.info/signup.

Sunday, June 17

All you can eat

All You Can Eat 8 a.m. until noon at American Legion Post No. 199, at 10700 Campbell Road, Harrison. Eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, pancakes, coffee, milk, juice, biscuits, gravy and more. $8 per adult; $5 for kids 12 and under. Best breakfast in town.

Thursday, June 21

Crosby program

Crosby Township Historical

Society meeting and program at 7:30 p.m. Program by Steven Rolfes based on his book Cincinnati Courthouse Riot. The 1884 tragedy went on for three days before order was restored. Meet at the Crosby Community Center, 8910 Willey Road, Crosby Township. Call 513-367-9671 for more information.

Ongoing

Bike and Jeep Sundays have begun at Cabana on the Whitewater, Harrison VFW Post 7570, 9160 Lawrenceburg Road, Harrison. Cabana opens at 1 p.m.

■■■

Harrison Historical Society Museum, 115 N. Walnut St., Harrison, is open the second and fourth Thursdays monthly from 1-3 p.m. The historic Looker Home, 10580 Marvin Road, Harrison, is open the fourth Saturday May through October from 2-4 p.m.