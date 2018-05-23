Around Town

Wednesday, May 23

Backyard gardening

The Shaker Farms Garden Club tour and meeting fill feature backyard gardening by Jason Neumann at 6:30 p.m. Call Dottie Long for more information at 1-513-379-5303.

Thursday, May 24

Plant sale

Shaker Farms Garden Club plant sale and auction will start at 5 p.m. rain or shine. The event is at 10425 Valleycreek Drive. Call Gail Chuck at 513-367-0483 for more information.

Saturday, June 2

Strawberry Social

Macedonia Church annual Strawberry Social. Hot sandwiches, salads, straberries, and homemade ice cream from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Carryout available. The church is at Okeana-Drewersburg and California roads in Morgan Township, Okeana. Call 513-738-2153.

Chicken dinner

St. Leon American Legion from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Carryout avalable.

Thursday, June 7

Old Friends meet

Old Friends & Bright Beginnings will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Dearborn Hills United Methodist Church in Bright. Special devotional leader, Irene Estes, will sing all God’s Praises. Doug Morgan, professional country and gospel singer, also will perform. He sings with a local band called The Cavaliers and is a regular at Renfro Valley. Snikkers & Peanuts adds a delicious lunch of BBQ pork, green beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw and strawberry-rhubarb pie. You may reserve you place through the church office at 812-637-3993, or pay at the door. We appreciate your donation of $10 for great food and good company.

Sunday, June 17

All you can eat

All You Can Eat 8 a.m. until noon at American Legion Post No. 199, at 10700 Campbell Road, Harrison. Eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, pancakes, coffee, milk, juice, biscuits, gravy and more. $8 per adult; $5 for kids 12 and under. Best breakfast in town.

Ongoing

Bike and Jeep Sundays have begun at Cabana on the Whitewater, Harrison VFW Post 7570, 9160 Lawrenceburg Road, Harrison. Cabana opens at 1 p.m.