Around TOWN

Friday, Nov. 23

Music bingo

Music Bingo-Bar Style/Karaoke 8 p.m. until midnight at American Legion Post 199, located at 10700 Campbell Road, Harrison.

■■■

Last call for Family Feud at Amvets Post 13, at 515 S. State St., West Harrison. Starts at 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Parade, lighting

Harrison Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony .

■4 pm - Chili-cook off and iceless skating rink at the Firehouse

■5 pm - Parade begins at the Harrison Community Center

■6 pm - Family friendly activities in the District:

Free pictures with Santa, cookies and hot chocolate, live entertainment, and much more.

■7:15 pm - tree lighting ceremony

Stores will also be open.

■■■

Country Christmas

Country Christmas at Venice Presbyterian Church, 4244 Layhigh Road, Ross, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event will include vendors, crafts, luncheon, and free pictures with Santa. For vendor space and questions, call 513-314-2633.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Vets’ benefit help

The Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission representative will be at the Yeager Benson American Legion Post, loacted at 10700 Campbell Road, Harrison, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you need help with benefits come on over.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Breakfast with Santa

St. John’s P.T.C. presents Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. and then again at 11 a.m Cost is $5 per person (child or adult). St. John the Baptist Cafeteria Cost includes Breakfast with Santa, face painting, letters to Santa , crafts, cookie decorating No photographer onsite. Feel free to bring your own camera. Menue: McDonald’s pancakes, sausage, juice, milk, and coffee donated by McDonalds. Reservations are not required. You are welcome to pay in advance by dropping off your money with flier or sending the flier to St. John’s school office. Checks made payable to St. John PTC, St. John’s School c/o Breakfast with Santa Harrison and Hill Street Harrison, OH 45030 Call Sarah Hunter at 513- 236-6190 or email ctshunter@gmail.com for flier or other informaqtion.

Ongoing

Enjoy a meal

Bountiful Hearts invites you to enjoy a meal. Your choice: First Saturday of the month, First Presbyterian Church, 115 Vine St., Harrison. Third Saturday, Harrison Church of the Nazarene, 249 Sunset Ave., Harrison. Fourth Saturday, St. john the Baptist Catholic Church, 509 Harrison Ave., Harrison.

All held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

■■■

Great Parks is celebrating special days with free entry for all into Great Parks! Guests can experience 78 miles of trails, over 17,500 acres of natural habitat and wildlife, lakes and river access, playgrounds, dog parks, golf courses and so much more. Free entry dates remaining: - Nov. 23, Opt Outside (Black Friday; Dec. 25, Winter Hollydays; Jan. 1, 2019, Happy New Year. Great Parks of Hamilton County’s mission is to protect natural resources and provide outdoor education and recreation. For additional information, visit www.greatparks.org or call 513-521-7275.

■■■

Family Council

The family council meetings are the third Thursday of each month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Harrison Civic Center, 9940 New Haven Road, Harrison. The purpose of our family council meeting is to provide a structure for families to discuss and take actions related to improving the care, well-being, and happiness of all residents of Shawneespring.

For more information, email beverlykroeger@gmail.com.

■■■

Bingo at the American Legion Post 199, located at 10700 Campbell Road, every Thursday.

Doors open at 6 p.m., Bingo games start at 7:15 pm. Come and play Bingo and help support veterans and the community.