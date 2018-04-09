Around TOWN

Friday, Sept. 7

River evening float

Kayak or Canoe. Registration begins at 5 p.m. Bus leaves Amvets 6 p.m. Bus will return you to Amvets for picnic. Amvets Post No. 13 is at 515 S. State St., West Harrison. Call 812-637-2024 for more info.

■■■

Smoked porkchops

The East Central FCCLA/FFA is sponsoring a smoked pork chop/grilled chicken breast dinner on Friday, Sept. 7, from 5-7 p.m. in the East Central High School Cafeteria. The dinner includes a smoked pork chop or grilled chicken breast, mashed potatoes, corn or green beans, tossed salad, homemade dessert and a drink for $10. The dinner will be served before the East Central vs. Franklin County Varsity Football game. Carryout will be available. To reserve tickets in advance call Brenda Osman at 812-576-4811 ext. 11302.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Chicken supper

Gather at the Macedonian Christian Church from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for its annual chciken supper. Carryout and country store available. The church is at 2787 California Road, the corner of Okeana-Drewersburg and California roads in Morgan Township. Call 513-738-2153.

■■■

City Wide Yard Sale

Be a part of the Harrison City Wide Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harrison Community Center, 300 George St., Harrison. Don’t miss out on the great bargains, treasures, food and drinks. Bring your friends and family.

■■■

Support single moms

Miami Whitewater United Methodist Church, 9700 Dry Fork Road, Harrison, will mark its 12th annual Benefit Car, Bike and Truck Show to benefit single mothers in the Harrison area in need of transportation assistance. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon, and awards are presented at 4 p.m. Entry fee is $15. Door prizes, 50/50 draw, music, food and drinks. Visit www.mymw.org.

Sunday, Sept. 9

Opening the doors

Opening the Doors to Ohio’s remaining Shaker Village, White Water Shaker Village, 11813 Oxford Rd., Harrison, from 2 p.m. to

5 p.m. Visit the buildings at the North Family site, where the Shakers farmed, created, sang, and worshiped in Southwest Ohio. Light refreshments served.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Farmers market

Tractor Supply Company, Harrison​, invites all local growers, crafters and artisans to showcase their homemade and homegrown goods at its fall Farmers Market. Vendors will be able sell their goods, free of charge, in areas near the Tractor Supply storefront. Nonprofit organizations and food trucks are also encouraged to register. All vendors participating in this event will be responsible for complying with local and state ordinances.

Vendors can register at TSCEventPartners.com or by contacting the Harrison​ store. Vendor registration closes Wednesday, Sept. 19.

Ongoing

Shaker Farms is seeking nominations from the community for their Civic Beautification Awards. Contact Nicki Schunk with nominations for beautiful gardens in the Southwest Local School District. The name of the owner of the garden, address and telephone number should be emailed or sent to 7720 Thompson Road, Cincinnati, OH 45247 or njschunk@icloud.com. The committee will tour gardens later in July and the winners will be honored Sept. 26 at the Beautification Awards Program and Reception.

■■■

The Governor Othniel Looker Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meet on the first Saturday monthly at the Harrison Family Diner at 10 a.m.

The group does a lot of historical preservation and activities around Harrison, Cleves and North Bend. All are welcome.

■■■

Bike and Jeep Sundays have begun at Cabana on the Whitewater, Harrison VFW Post 7570, at 9160 Lawrenceburg Road, Harrison. Cabana opens at 1 p.m.

■■■

Harrison Historical Society Museum, 115 N. Walnut St., Harrison, is open the second and fourth Thursdays monthly from 1-3 p.m. The historic Looker Home, 10580 Marvin Road, Harrison, is open the fourth Saturday May through October from 2-4 p.m.

■■■

Great Parks is celebrating special days with free entry for all into Great Parks! Guests can experience 78 miles of trails, over 17,500 acres of natural habitat and wildlife, lakes and river access, playgrounds, dog parks, golf courses and so much more. Free entry dates: Sept. 29, 30 -Great Outdoor Weekend; Nov.. 23 - Opt Outside (Black Friday; Dec. 25 - Winter Hollydays; Jan. 1, 2019 - Happy New Year. Great Parks of Hamilton County’s mission is to protect natural resources and provide outdoor education and recreation. For additional information, visit www.greatparks.org or call 513-521-7275.