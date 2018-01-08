Around Town

Saturday, Aug. 4

Grown and harvested

See how native seeds are grown, harvested, processed and used for conservation efforts at the Shaker Trace Nursery Open House on Saturday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. in Miami Whitewater Forest. The Open House is a free, rain-or-shine event that includes guided tours of the 51-acre nursery and a meet-and-greet with staff and volunteers. Guests will see firsthand where native seeds are grown, harvested, processed, stored and disseminated for Great Parks’ land restoration efforts. Guests can also visit the nursery’s five aquaculture ponds where hybrid bluegill is raised for stocking park fishing lakes, making Great Parks more self-sustainable. Trace Nursery is located at 8749 New Haven Road in Harrison. For more information, visit https://www.greatparks.org/parks/miami-whitewater-forest/shaker-trace-nu....

Sunday, Aug. 5

Free movie at church

The movie I Can Only Imagine will be shown at Miami Whitewater United Methodist Church, 9700 Dry Fork Road, Harrison, on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public - everyone is welcome to come as you are. There will be popcorn and drinks. If you have questions, contact Terri at 513-367-4990.

Breakfast Buffet

8 a.m. to noon at Amvets Post No. 13, at 515 S. State St., West Harrison. Carryout available. 812-637-2024.

Dragonflies and Damselflies

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fernald Preserve. Go out into dragonfly territory with an expert who will help you identify dragonflies and damselflies. Learn about their unique behavior and ecological relationships. Dress appropriately for field observation in potentially marshy areas. 7400 Willey Road, Hamilton, OH 45013, 513-658-3330

Friday, Aug. 10

Comet Swift-Turtle

From 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Cincinnati Astronomical Society (cinastro.org) will present a talk about Comet Swift-Turtle and the Perseid Meteor Shower. Earth will pass through the path of Comet Swift-Tuttle through Aug. 24, with the shower’s peak, when Earth passes through the densest, dustiest area, on the night of Aug. 12 and early morning hours of Aug. 13. But you can still catch plenty of action from the famed meteor shower before or after that point. Bring something comfortable to sit on, snacks, bug spray, and a bit of patience Aug. 10. Then relax and look upward for the celestial shower, weather permitting. Bring telescopes for viewing Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars. The Fernald Preserve is located 7400 Willey Road, Crosby Township.

Friday, Aug. 17

Music Bingo

Music Bingo/Bar Style/Karaoke from 8 p.m. until midnight at the American Legion, 10700 Campbell Road, Harrison.

Sunday, Aug. 19

All you can eat

All you can eat breakfast from 8 a.m. until noon at American Legion Post 199, 10700 Campbell Road, Harrison. Eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, pancakes, coffee, milk, juice, biscuits, gravy and more. $8 per adult, $5 for kids 12 and under. Best breakfast in town.

Ongoing

Shaker Farms is seeking nominations from the community for their Civic Beautification Awards. Contact Nicki Schunk with nominations for beautiful gardens in the Southwest Local School District. The name of the owner of the garden, address and telephone number should be emailed or sent to 7720 Thompson Road, Cincinnati, OH 45247 or njschunk@icloud.com. The committee will tour gardens later in July and the winners will be honored Sept. 26 at the Beautification Awards Program and Reception.

The Governor Othniel Looker Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meetings on the first Saturday monthly at the Harrison Family Diner at 10 a.m. The group does a lot of historical preservation and activities around Harrison, Cleves and North Bend. All are welcome.

Bike and Jeep Sundays have begun at Cabana on the Whitewater, Harrison VFW Post 7570, at 9160 Lawrenceburg Road, Harrison. Cabana opens at 1 p.m.

Harrison Historical Society Museum, 115 N. Walnut St., Harrison, is open the second and fourth Thursdays monthly from 1-3 p.m. The historic Looker Home, 10580 Marvin Road, Harrison, is open the fourth Saturday May through October from 2-4 p.m.

Recycled crafts

Let your creativity shine as we turn one man’s trash into your very own treasure. Drop in to make crafts from some commonly discarded items. Miami Whitewater Forest/Visitor Center, free. Saturdays 7/7–8/4,

9:30 a.m., Mondays 7/9–8/6, 6:30 p.m., Thursdays

7/12–8/9, 7 p.m. and

Tuesdays 7/17–8/14,

6:30 p.m. A valid Motor Vehicle Permit is required to enter the parks. Cost for residents of Hamilton County: $10 annual/$3 daily; other visitors: $14 annual/$5 daily.