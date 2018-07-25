Around Town

Thursday, July 26

Flower workshop

Shaker Farms Garden Club meeting 6:30 p.m. at Harrison Township Civic Center. Miniature Flower Arranging workshop. Call Gail Chuck for more information at 513-367-0483; or gchuck@fuse.net.

Friday, July 27

Free concert

Free summer movie: Coco at Harrison Community Center. Movie starts at dusk, about 8 p.m. Bring a canned good for the Mayor’s Fund for a chance to win the movie of the night.

Saturday, July 28

Know your bats

Did you know there are 11 different bat species in the area. Learn about bats from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Learn about their habitats; and how they benefit the environment, people, and agriculture.

Saturday, Aug. 4

Grown and harvested

See how native seeds are grown, harvested, processed and used for conservation efforts at the Shaker Trace Nursery Open House on Saturday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. in Miami Whitewater Forest. The Open House is a free, rain-or-shine event that includes guided tours of the 51-acre nursery and a meet-and-greet with staff and volunteers. Guests will see firsthand where native seeds are grown, harvested, processed, stored and disseminated for Great Parks’ land restoration efforts. Guests can also visit the nursery’s five aquaculture ponds where hybrid bluegill is raised for stocking park fishing lakes, making Great Parks more self-sustainable. Trace Nursery is located at 8749 New Haven Road in Harrison. For more information, visit https://www.greatparks.org/parks/miami-whitewater-forest/shaker-trace-nu....

Sunday, Aug. 5

Free movie at church

The movie I Can Only Imagine will be shown at Miami Whitewater United Methodist Church, 9700 Dry Fork Road, Harrison, on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public - everyone is welcome to come as you are. There will be popcorn and drinks. If you have questions, contact Terri at 513-367-4990.

Ongoing

Shaker Farms is seeking nominations from the community for their Civic Beautification Awards. Contact Nicki Schunk with nominations for beautiful gardens in the Southwest Local School District. The name of the owner of the garden, address and telephone number should be emailed or sent to 7720 Thompson Road, Cincinnati, OH 45247 or njschunk@icloud.com. The committee will tour gardens later in July and the winners will be honored September 26 at the Beautification Awards Program and Reception.

■■■

The Governor Othniel Looker Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meetings on the first Saturday monthly at the Harrison Family Diner at 10 a.m. The group does a lot of historical preservation and activities around Harrison, Cleves and North Bend. All are welcome.

■■■

Bike and Jeep Sundays have begun at Cabana on the Whitewater, Harrison VFW Post 7570, at 9160 Lawrenceburg Road, Harrison. Cabana opens at 1 p.m.

■■■

Harrison Historical Society Museum, 115 N. Walnut St., Harrison, is open the second and fourth Thursdays monthly from 1-3 p.m. The historic Looker Home, 10580 Marvin Road, Harrison, is open the fourth Saturday May through October from 2-4 p.m.

■■■

Recycled crafts

Let your creativity shine as we turn one man’s trash into your very own treasure. Drop in to make crafts from some commonly discarded items. Miami Whitewater Forest/Visitor Center, free.

Saturdays 7/7–8/4, 9:30 a.m., Mondays 7/9–8/6, 6:30 p.m., Thursdays 7/12–8/9, 7 p.m. and Tuesdays 7/17–8/14, 6:30 p.m. A valid Motor Vehicle Permit is required to enter the parks. Cost for residents of Hamilton County: $10 annual/$3 daily; other visitors: $14 annual/$5 daily.