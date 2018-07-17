Around Town

Thursday, July 19

Crosby History

The Crosby Township Historical Society will feature a Power Point program at 7:30 p.m. by Jeanne Rolfes, Cincinnati Preservation Society, entiled Memories Virtual Walking Tour No. 3. The center is at 8910 Wiley Road, Crosby Township. Guests welcome. Call 513-367-9671.

Saturday, July 21

Bobcats are back

Bobcats Are Back from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Fernald Preserve Visitors Center, 7400 Willey Road, Crosby Township.

Cheryl Mollohan, a wildlife biologist with over 30 years of experience, will present an informative program about bobcats. Information about the status of mountain lions in Ohio will be included.

■■■

Walk with a doc

Take steps for a better you and learn health tips from a local doctor along the way. Experience a variety of habitats on this one-mile path. Miami Whitewater Forest/Tallgrass Prairie Trail from 10 a.m. to noon. Program is free. A valid Motor Vehicle Permit is required to enter the parks. Cost for residents of Hamilton County: $10 annual/$3 daily; other visitors: $14 annual/$5 daily.

Tuesday, July 24

Free concert

Free summer concert featuring Ryan Broshear at Harrison Community Center from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 26

Flower workshop

Shaker Farms Garden Club meeting 6:30 p.m. at Harrison Township Civic Center. Miniature Flower Arranging workshop. Call Gail Chuck for more information at 513-367-0483; or gchuck@fuse.net.

Friday, July 27

Free concert

Free summer movie: Coco at Harrison Community Center. Movie starts at dusk, about 8 p.m. Bring a canned good for the Mayor’s Fund for a chance to win the movie of the night.

Saturday, July 28

Know your bats

Did you know there are 11 different bat species in the area. Learn about bats

from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Learn about their habitats; and how they benefit the environment, people, and agriculture.

Ongoing

Shaker Farms is seeking nominations from the community for their Civic Beautification Awards. Contact Nicki Schunk with nominations for beautiful gardens in the Southwest Local School District. The name of the owner of the garden, address and telephone number should be emailed or sent to 7720 Thompson Road, Cincinnati, OH 45247 or njschunk@icloud.com. The committee will tour gardens later in July and the winners will be honored September 26 at the Beautification Awards Program and Reception.

■■■

The Governor Othniel Looker Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meetings on the first Saturday monthly at the Harrison Family Diner at 10 a.m. The group does a lot of historical preservation and activities around Harrison, Cleves and North Bend. All are welcome.

■■■

Bike and Jeep Sundays have begun at Cabana on the Whitewater, Harrison VFW Post 7570, at 9160 Lawrenceburg Road, Harrison. Cabana opens at 1 p.m.

■■■

Harrison Historical Society Museum, 115 N. Walnut St., Harrison, is open the second and fourth Thursdays monthly from 1-3 p.m. The historic Looker Home, 10580 Marvin Road, Harrison, is open the fourth Saturday May through October from 2-4 p.m.

■■■

Recycled crafts

Let your creativity shine as we turn one man’s trash into your very own treasure. Drop in to make crafts from some commonly discarded items. Miami Whitewater Forest/Visitor Center, free.

Saturdays 7/7–8/4, 9:30 a.m., Mondays 7/9–8/6, 6:30 p.m., Thursdays 7/12–8/9, 7 p.m. and Tuesdays 7/17–8/14, 6:30 p.m. A valid Motor Vehicle Permit is required to enter the parks. Cost for residents of Hamilton County: $10 annual/$3 daily; other visitors: $14 annual/$5 daily.

■■■

Tips for pics

Join us to explore the Tallgrass Prairie nature trail. Photojournalist Malinda Hartong will share tips for getting great pictures with your smartphone or SLR . No photography experience needed. Miami Whitewater Forest/Tallgrass Prairie Trail. Tuesday, July 17-Sunday, July 22. Tuesday through Saturday, 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m. Program is free. A valid Motor Vehicle Permit is required to enter the parks. Cost for residents of Hamilton County: $10 annual/$3 daily; other visitors: $14 annual/$5 daily.