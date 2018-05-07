Around Town

Wednesday, July 4

Celebrate Fourth

Independence Day Celebration at the Harrison Community Center. Parade starts at 4 p.m. 5 pm: food, activities, beer, stilt walker, free games, prizes, face painting, caricature artists, balloon sculpting, magician

Two bands: 6 pm - 8 pm; P&G Big Band. 7 p.m. until fireworks, GenX.

Tuesday, July 10

Free concert

Free summer concert featuring Black Bone Cat at Harrison Community Center from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 13

Free movie

Free summer movie: Polar Express (wear your PJs) at Harrison Community Center. Movie starts at dusk, about 8 p.m. Bring a canned good for the Mayor’s Fund for a chance to win the movie of the night.

Fireflies at Fernald

Friday and Saturday, July 13 and 14 dusk to 11 p.m. Did you know there are different species of fireflies that can be identified by ash patterns? You’ll learn to recognize different types of fireflies among their ashing lights. The color and length of the ash, number of ashes, amount of time between ashes and time of night are all clues to identifying these blinking beetles. The Fernald Preserve Visitors Center is at 7400 Willey Road, Crosby Township.

Saturday, July 21

Bobcats are back

Bobcats Are Back from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Fernald Preserve Visitors Center, 7400 Willey Road, Crosby Township.

Cheryl Mollohan, a wildlife biologist with over 30 years of experience, will present an informative program about bobcats. Information about the status of mountain lions in Ohio will be included.

Tuesday, July 24

Free concert

Free summer concert featuring Ryan Broshear at Harrison Community Center from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 26

Flower workshop

Shaker Farms Garden Club meeting 6:30 pm at Harrison Township Civic Center. Miniature Flower Arranging workshop. Call Gail Chuck for more information at 513-367-0483; or gchuck@fuse.net.

Friday, July 27

Free concert

Free summer movie: Coco at Harrison Community Center. Movie starts at dusk, about 8 p.m. Bring a canned good for the Mayor’s Fund for a chance to win the movie of the night.

Saturday, July 28

Know your bats

Did you know there are 11 different bat species in the area. Learn about bats

from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Learn about their habitats; and how they benefit the environment, people, and agriculture.