Affordable health screenings coming to Harrison June 22

Residents living in and around Harrison can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

Legacy Christian Church will host a community event on Friday, June 22 at 216 N Sycamore St.

Screenings can check for:

•The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

•HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

•Diabetes risk

•Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

•Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking available.