Recycle holiday greenery at county sites

Harrison area residents are invited to compost their Christmas trees and holiday greenery by taking them to one of the county’s three Yard Trimmings Drop-off Sites. Hamilton County Recycling and Solid Waste District’s free program will accept organic materials Saturday, Jan. 13, from noon to 3 p.m. Trees and greenery will be composted.

Best locations: Kuliga Park, 6717 Bridgetown Road, Green Township; or

Rumpke Sanitary Landfill, 3800 Struble Road (and Colerain Avenue), Colerain Township.

•Whole Christmas trees are accepted; residents should remove all ornaments, tinsel, tree bags, etc.

•Brush and tree branches from the yard should be cut into lengths of four feet or less. Branches must not exceed one foot in diameter.

•Bundle brush and tree branches with twine. Bundles must not be heavier than 50 pounds or;

•Bring yard trimmings to the location in containers or bags. Brown paper bags are preferred. Containers and plastic bags will be returned.

•Bring proof of Hamilton County residency.

•No large trailers or trucks larger than pickups.

•No pallets, boards, nails, fence, wire, bricks, stones, or soil accepted.

•All children must stay inside vehicles.

•Landscapers and commercial establishments are not eligible to participate.

•Illegal dumping prohibited.

For more information, call the Recycling Hotline at 513-946-7766, or visit HamiltonCountyRecycles.org.