Class sizes being reduced at two elementary schools

To reduce classroom over­crowding, Southwest Local School District has added six teaching positions at Crosby and Miamitown elementary schools. In addition, Harrison Junior School will get two more edu­cators who will teach elective courses.

The installation of modular classrooms this summer – four at Crosby and six at the Junior school -- makes the new teaching positions possible in otherwise cramped buildings. The reduc­tion in class sizes also brings the two elementary schools in line with state averages in class size.

· Crosby will get four new teachers, one each in grades two, three, four and five. That means each grade level will go from having two teachers to three. Class sizes will drop from about 33 students to about 22.

· Miamitown will get two new teachers. The third and fourth grades will increase from two to three teachers in each grade. Class sizes will be cut from about 33 to 22 students.

· The two additional teach­ers at the Junior School will teach courses in the district’s new STEAM program, which focuses on science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

The need for more teachers and facilities is being driven by a surge in enrollment. In the last school year, nearly 400 students enrolled in the district, bring­ing enrollment to nearly 4,000 students.