Call to help clean-up

Great Parks of Hamilton County is seeking volunteers in a Regional Effort, the Ohio River Sweep.

Everyone is invited to join Great Parks, Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) and many volunteers across the region on Saturday, June 17, 2017, to help cleanup the Ohio River and its tributaries.

As part of the regional effort, Great Parks is hosting a free cleanup location at Fernbank Park from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration is required by June 15 at http://www.greatparks.org/get-involved/volunteer.

Fernbank Park is located at 50 Thornton Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45233.

Organized by ORSANCO and other environmental agencies, the event brings more than 20,000 volunteers together to collect trash and debris along the banks of the Ohio River, from its origin in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to its end in Cairo, Illinois.

The cleanup covers nearly 3,000 miles of shoreline, including those of the river’s many tributaries. Learn more at http://www.orsanco.org/river-sweep/.