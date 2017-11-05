Bright High School alumni gather for June 3 banquet; classes will be honored

Bright High School Annual Alumni Banquet will be Saturday, June 3.

Bright High School Classmates, spouses and friends will gather again at the Dearborn Hills United Methodist Church Family Life Center to celebrate school days and enjoy a wonderful meal.

Social hour starts at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., catered by Betty and Patsy Grubbs.

Special recognition will be given to the Class of 1942 for 75 years, the Class of 1947 for 70 years, the Class of 1952 for 65 years, and the Class of 1957 for 60 years.

Those attending who graduated 70 years or more ago will receive special recognition and a corsage or boutonniere.

The oldest living graduate is Ruth White Darling from the Class of 1936.

The number of alumni is getting smaller each year.

Alumni from the 1950s are needed to come out and support this annual event and keep it going for many more years.

If you are from the classes of the 1950s please encourage all your classmates to come.

If you need names or addresses or phone numbers or if you have an update on an address contact Karen Schmeltzer Brandt, 1-812-637-1748 or ksbrandt@fuse.net she has the records.

Invitations will be mailed to all graduates and those who attended with known addresses. Others who attended BHS along with family and friends are all welcome to come.

Reservations can be mailed or phoned to Doris (Cottingham) Bedinghaus at 8775 Harrison Road, Cleves, OH 45002, 1-513-353-2391.

Cost remains at $10 per person. Reservations need to be in by May 25.

For information call Jeanie (Henderson) Foster at 1-513-845-4515.