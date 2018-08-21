Around Town

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Pollinators

Shaker Farms Garden Club meeting and Program 11 a.m. at the Fernald Nature Preserve: Native Pollinators by Penny Borgmann

Monday, Aug. 27

Riders meet

American Legion Riders meeting at noon; 10700 Campbell Road Harrison.

Wednesday, Aug. 29

Celebrating 10 Years!

Wednesday, Aug. 29, through Saturday, Sept. 1; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A scavenger hunt and special activities in the Visitors Center to celebrate the Fernald Preserve’s 10 years as a public park with walking trails, wildlife observation opportunities, and a Visitors Center featuring site history exhibits and interpretive program services.

Friday, Sept. 7

River evening float

Kayak or Canoe. Registration begins at 5 p.m. Bus leaves Amvets 6 p.m. Bus will return you to Amvets for picnic. Amvets Post No. 13 is at 515 S. State St., West Harrison. Call 812-637-2024 for more info.

Ongoing

Shaker Farms is seeking nominations from the community for their Civic Beautification Awards. Contact Nicki Schunk with nominations for beautiful gardens in the Southwest Local School District. The name of the owner of the garden, address and telephone number should be emailed or sent to 7720 Thompson Road, Cincinnati, OH 45247 or njschunk@icloud.com. The committee will tour gardens later in July and the winners will be honored Sept. 26 at the Beautification Awards Program and Reception.

The Governor Othniel Looker Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meet on the first Saturday monthly at the Harrison Family Diner at 10 a.m.

The group does a lot of historical preservation and activities around Harrison, Cleves and North Bend. All are welcome.

Bike and Jeep Sundays have begun at Cabana on the Whitewater, Harrison VFW Post 7570, at 9160 Lawrenceburg Road, Harrison. Cabana opens at 1 p.m.

Harrison Historical Society Museum, 115 N. Walnut St., Harrison, is open the second and fourth Thursdays monthly from 1-3 p.m. The historic Looker Home, 10580 Marvin Road, Harrison, is open the fourth Saturday May through October from 2-4 p.m.

Be a part of the Harrison City Wide Yard Sale Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harrison Community Center, 300 George St., Harrison. Sign up for a spot today at the Community Center through Aug. 31, $20 registration fee. $10 will be returned at 1 p.m. after your site is cleaned. Set-up is from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Don’t miss out on the great bargains, treasures, food and drinks. Bring your friends and family.