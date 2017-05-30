Adventuring away through learning

Summer adventure is right around the corner at the Library.

Beginning Thursday, June 1, stop into Harrison Branch Library or any library branch to register and pick up your Adventure Kit. All ages can participate.

The adventure kits include, a summer adventure passport, a free book, a voucher for a free view level ticket to a Cincinnati Reds game, and a Coney Island coupon.

Then read, explore, and create all summer! Record reading and other activities in the passport and check in at the Library each week for a chance to win great prizes.

When you check in, you will get a prize, a stamp in your passport, and an entry into a drawing to win one of our weekly prizes.

One weekly prize winner will be chosen at each location starting June 12. At the end of the summer, all weekly entries will be added to the Grand Prize Drawing for 4 tickets to Coney Island.

Grand Prize winners will be chosen Tuesday, August 1.

Each week has a theme to help guide your Summer Adventure! Events and weekly prizes at each location will tie into these themes: June 4-10, science; June 11-17, pop culture; June 18-24, around the world; June 25-July 1, community; July 2-8, America; July 9-15 , the arts; July 16-22, maker & technology; July 23-29 sports & games

For more Information, please visit the Harrison Branch Library or cincinnatilibrary.org/summeradventure