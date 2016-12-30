Trustee known as staple of Whitewater Township

A beloved Whitewater Township trustee, Hubert Brown, is in critical but stable condition after an alleged drunk driver collided with Brown’s tractor last week near Osgood. The township feels the absence of “Brownie” but is hopeful of his recovery.

For the past 20 years, Brown has been a staple of the community through his work as a trustee. The people he has worked with through the community have a hard time putting into words what kind of impact Brownie has had on the community.

“I count it a privilege to serve with Brownie for the residents of Whitewater Township,” said Lawanda Corman, another trustee for the township. “We have served together for over 20 years.”

Brownie started his time as trustee in January 1996. He found himself involved in local government before that over a landfill issue on Bond Hill Road. Since being on the board of trustees, he has gone on to run as county commissioner in 2010, and state representative in 2012. He lost both those elections.

In 2010, he ran on the platform that the areas outside of downtown Cincinnati are just as important as downtown. He has spent his days as trustee caring for the people in Whitewater Township. His fellow co-workers feel this absence.

His family is important to him. He has two sons and one stepdaughter. This family oriented attitude seeps into the township. “He likes to promote a family oriented community and he likes to treat everyone that way,” said Jim Brett, Whitewater township fiscal officer.

“He is truly one of the most sincere and enthusiastic people I’ve ever met,” said Corman.

Not only was he a trustee, but he was also a worker. Brett pointed out many patterns of where he has seen Brown work. He has recently retired from being an electrician. As an electrician he was a member of a union. His work in Whitewater has shown this workers spirit in his care and advocacy of the employees of the township.

“He is just one of those people who chip in and helps, said Brett. “He is really good at working with all kinds of people.”

An example of his attitude towards hard work is from Brown’s work on the Fire Levy last year. He worked together with the other trustees, the former fiscal officer, and others to pass the levy.

In his retirement he spent a lot of time at his farm in Indiana. It was a place of relaxation until this past week.

The accident happened on Ind. 350 near Osgood. The other driver’s blood alcohol content was over three times the legal limit.

Brownie was sent to Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville before being transported to University of Cincinnati Hospital. At last word he is in critical but stable condition.

