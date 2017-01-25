Oldies coming to Harrison

The Harrison High School Creative Arts Theatre will present the 50s and 60s rock and roll band, The Belairs in concert Saturday, Jan. 28.

Formerly known as Hot Wax, The Belairs Show is dedicated to those who can appreciate the memorable tunes that moved your feet and harmonies that lifted your spirits. Bring back the dreams of a more simple time, memories and loves of the past and romantic moonlit evenings.

Attend the concert and experience the hot show band playing all the great oldies. See their high-energy performance live on stage and enjoy all the glitz, comedy, and enjoyment.

The Belairs are a Las Vegas-style show group, complete with costumes and choreography. The group feature four-part street-corner harmony, humor with audience participation, and impersonations of the great oldies stars.

The show includes tributes to Roy Orbison, Dion, Dusty Springfield, Billy Joe Royal, Jackie Wilson, Tom Jones and many more.

The concert will begin at 8 p.m. The Martin Marietta Performing Arts Theatre is at the Harrison High School Activity Center, 9860 West Road in Harrison.

All tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Village Pharmacy, 114 Harrison Ave., in downtown Harrison, and at the door beginning at 6 p.m. show night.

You also can purchase and reserve tickets online at southwestschools.org/tickets. Tickets reserved online include a service fee, and you will be required to bring your receipt to the will call table to exchange them for physical tickets.

Proceeds benefit the Harrison High School Creative Arts Theatre’s spring musical production.