Miami University students recognized for academics
Miami University students who achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average for first semester 2016-2017 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic performance.
Local students named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Miami University include:
Benjamin Cushing of Harrison
Nicholas Bonfield of Harrison
Kristy Bemmes of Harrison
Yutian Feng of Harrison
Jessica Heis of Harrison
Savanah Reeves of Harrison
Sara Bischel of Harrison
Montana Green of Harrison
Sydney Holland of Harrison
Danielle Horney of Harrison
Jessica Wilkins of Harrison
Meanwhile, Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2016-17 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.
Local students named to the president’s list include;
Rebecca Willman of Harrison
Mariah Lonneman of Harrison
Maria Bischel of Harrison
