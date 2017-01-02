Miami University students recognized for academics

Miami University students who achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average for first semester 2016-2017 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic performance.

Local students named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Miami University include:

Benjamin Cushing of Harrison

Nicholas Bonfield of Harrison

Kristy Bemmes of Harrison

Yutian Feng of Harrison

Jessica Heis of Harrison

Savanah Reeves of Harrison

Sara Bischel of Harrison

Montana Green of Harrison

Sydney Holland of Harrison

Danielle Horney of Harrison

Jessica Wilkins of Harrison

Meanwhile, Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2016-17 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Local students named to the president’s list include;

Rebecca Willman of Harrison

Mariah Lonneman of Harrison

Maria Bischel of Harrison

