Men of Christ: Conference draws men looking to strengthen faith

More than 800 Christian men from throughout the Tri-state and several areas of Indiana are expected to flock to the East Central High School Performing Arts Center, St. Leon, for the second annual All Saints Parish E6 Catholic Men’s Conference Saturday, March 4.

The 7 1/2-hour conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. is entitled Armor Up! The E6 conference is based on Ephesians 6:10-18, which calls for men to put on the armor of God and stand as men of Christ, said Daune Meyer, one of the program organizers, and dad of the Rev. Jonathan P. Meyer, pastor of All Saints Parish in northern Dearborn County.

The E6 Catholic Men’s Conference, which is not a part of an umbrella organization, strives to motivate men toward a deeper relationship with Christ, said Daune Meyer, stressing that program organizers are reaching out to Christian men of all denominations and making a large push throughout Greater Cincinnati and even into Dayton.

“The idea is for men to turn away from childish things and become the man that Christ wants you to be,” he said.

Mass will be celebrated the Rev. Jonathan P. Meyer, but Dad urges men of all Christian denominations to hear the uplifting words of guest speakers Patrick Madrid, best known for his books and appearances on EWTN radio and TV; Dr. Ray Guarendi, clinical psychologist, author and host of his radio show The Dr. Is In, and Anthony Munoz, NFL Hall of Fame Bengal tackle and community advocate.

In a world that is losing a biblical understanding of masculinity, fatherhood and brotherhood, the conference aims at equipping men to put on the armor of God, and stand as men of Christ.

“We talk about the struggles that fathers have today,” said the Rev. Meyer.

Divorced men, for example, don’t have the opportunities to interact with their children in the fulfilling way their fathers interacted with them, he said.

The program centers around contemporary themes, including men’s struggles with pornography, and the continuing feminization of men in many quarters of society, said the Rev. Meyer.

“We look at the issues of work and overwork, and stress that seems to constantly be a battle for men in our era. We look at the social principles of men; the role of protecting and uplifting the beauty and dignity of women, and the beauty and dignity of the family and children, and men’s roles as protectors and providers, and spiritual leaders in our world.”

The “over-feminity” of men has created polarization in American society, he explained.

“You see this macho man in a movie who kills people and then you see this man who has become a feminist. There is something actually in the middle, and it’s called Christ. Christ was willing to die and sacrifice himself out of love for his people. Christ is the ultimate answer to masculinity because he is the one who lays down his life out of passionate love for his bride the church,” said the Rev. Meyer.

“That is the image of masculinity that needs to be reclaimed by a Christian man.”

Meanwhile, Guarendi invites men to stick around after the conference for a Q&A in the cafeteria, according to program organizers.

Registration for the 2017 E6 Catholic Men’s Conference now is open. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.e6catholicmensconference.com/.

Last year’s E6 Catholic Men’s Conference was featured on the front page of the Criterion, a weekly newspaper for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

More than 500 Catholic men from throughout the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and the Tri-State attended. Some came from as far away as Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The proceeds last year were donated to the Southeast Indiana Pregnancy Care Center, the All Saints Ladies Sodality, for funerals and meals, and other organizations.