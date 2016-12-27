Harrison man injured when tractor hit by car

Community: Milan Man Arrested After Serious Personal Injury Crash

Indiana State Police and Ripley County Sheriff’s Department responded to a serious personal injury crash involving a motor vehicle and a tractor on Ind. 350 near Base Road in Osgood at approximately 1:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, Public Information Office, ISP Versailles Post.



The initial investigation by Trooper Kyle Black indicated that a 2001 Buick Lesabre being driven by Richard J. Campos, age 41, Milan, was traveling westbound on Ind. 350 when the vehicle rear-ended a 1958 Ford tractor being driven by Hubert E. Brown, age 65, Harrison, Ohio. The force of the collision caused Brown to be ejected from the tractor. Brown sustained serious life threatening injuries in the crash. He was transported by EMS to Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville, before being transferred to University of Cincinnati Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Campos was not injured in the crash. Campos submitted to a portable breath test for alcohol at the scene. Campos tested .26% on the portable breath test which is more than three times the legal limit of .08% in the State of Indiana. Campos was then transported to Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville, where he submitted to a blood test. Campos was then placed under arrest on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated while endangering another person, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated while causing serious bodily injury.



Campos was then transported to the Ripley County Jail where he was incarcerated and will soon be given an initial court appearance. Charges are pending with the Ripley County Prosecutor’s Office.

Black was assisted by troopers Jared Black and Matt Holley, deputies Randy Holt and Rob Bradley with the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department, the Delaware Township Fire Department, Ripley County EMS, and 3C Towing.



Under the Law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

