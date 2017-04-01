Celebration of life scheduled for township trustee

There will be a celebration of life held for Hubert Brown of Whitewater Township at the community center on Dry Fork Rd, Monday Jan. 9 from 5-9 p.m.

Brown was driving a tractor on Dec 26. at his Indiana Farm in Milan when an allegedly drunk driver hit the tractor. He was in a coma with a brain injury but passed away on Monday, Jan. 2.

The family decided to hold a celebration of life. According to Jim Brett, a member of Whitewater township community, the family thought about having the celebration of life at the same farm in Indiana.

Instead of waiting for weather to warm up, they opted to use the community center at 6125 Dry Fork Road. The celebration of life will run from 5-9 p.m. More details will be added when the family releases them.