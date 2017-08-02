Nominate school nurse for award

From the moment the bell rings in the morning to the zip of the last backpack at the end of the day, school nurses are there to handle every bump, fever, sore throat and upset stomach.

They are the caregivers that look after children during the day, which is why Children’s Advil®, Children’s Robitussin® and Children’s Dimetapp® have launched a nationwide contest to find America’s Greatest School Nurse.

Nominations are being accepted nationwide through Feb. 23, from anyone who would like to honor an exemplary school nurse.

One nurse from each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. will be named a finalist and will win $500. From March 27 to April 16, consumers will vote for one of the finalists to win a grand prize.

On May 5, one nurse will be named “America’s Greatest School Nurse” and will win an ultimate summer vacation.

More information, Contest Rules and the nomination form can be found at www.AmericasGreatestSchoolNurse.com.