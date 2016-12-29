Cookie sales on the way

It is Girl Scout Cookie Time!!! Back again this year are those delicious cookies that we all look forward to eating but did you know that cookies are more than just a fund-raising opportunity for troops?

During the cookie sale, girls of all ages gain experience in goal-setting, math-skill improvement, money handling, budgeting, safety, organizational skills, team work, planning, leading, and, of course, having fun.

Troops use the funds from the sale for supplies, trips, badges and community service projects.

By selling cookies, girls get the opportunity to practice skills essential for success both now and later. Many girls earn rewards, skills and something even more valuable—confidence!

This is the 100th year of selling cookies for the Girl Scouts!!! The sale starts January 6th, 2017. Thank you for supporting our growing girls. Happy Cookie Season!