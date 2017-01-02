Miamitown Elementary nominated to be National Blue Ribbon School

Miamitown Elementary School is one of only 14 schools in Ohio to be nominated this year to be a National Blue Ribbon School, an award that recognizes consistent educational excellence.

The Ohio Department of Education nominated the Southwest Local school as an Exemplary High Performing School. Only one other school in Greater Cincinnati earned the honor.

“Miamitown is a school that promotes family values, with the most important value being that no one is left behind - ever,” said Southwest Superintendent John Hamstra.

“The staff at Miamitown care as deeply for their students as they do for their own children at home.”

The Blue Ribbon program has been recognizing great schools since 1982 to demonstrate that all students can achieve high levels.

The award affirms the hard work of students, families, educators and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging content. National Blue Ribbon Schools are an inspiration and a model for schools striving for excellence, according to the U.S. Department of Education, which oversees the program.

The U.S. Department of Education allows the Ohio Department of Education to nominate 14 public schools yearly. To be nominated, a school’s students must be performing among the top schools in the state, as measured by state assessments in reading and math.

Other measures can be considered, including attendance rates and graduation rates. At least five of the 14 nominees must have 40 percent or more students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.

Miamitown earned the nomination despite having a substantial number of students from low-income families. As defined by federal guidelines, more than 70 percent of Miamitown students live in poverty.

“The staff works together to help every student or parent who enters the building,” said Principal Dave Kelly. “The expression ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ is alive and working at Miamitown. Grandparent and parent volunteers, churches and businesses have all helped our school be successful.”

The U.S. Department of Education will announce finalists from across the nation in September and present the awards in November.

It was the second time this school year that Miamitown was honored for excellence. In November, the school received the Ohio Momentum Award, recognizing exceptional student growth in reading and math, as did Harrison Junior School and the overall Southwest Local School District.